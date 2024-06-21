Vorteilswelt
Grandparents as witnesses

Argument with son (18), then mother pulls out a knife

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 13:06

It is hard to believe what happened in the home of a family in Vienna-Favoriten on Thursday. An argument had broken out between a 37-year-old mother and her son (18). A short time later, the situation escalated and the woman reached for a knife!

The argument between the woman and her 18-year-old son is said to have started at around 2.30 p.m. in the apartment of a block of flats. As the argument intensified, the 37-year-old woman is said to have suddenly grabbed a knife and threatened the boy with it.

Grandparents witnessed the incident
The son then alerted the police. But that was not all! The 18-year-old's grandparents were also in the apartment and had to witness the incident. After the police arrived on the scene, the mother was very upset with the officers and wanted to leave the apartment several times.

Get help!

The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who perceive violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be reached at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346

Further contacts:

  • Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
  • Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
  • Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
  • Emergency call of the Association of Vienna Women's Shelters: 05 77 22

"After clarifying the facts, the 37-year-old was provisionally arrested on suspicion of making a dangerous threat. A ban on entering and approaching as well as a temporary ban on weapons was issued," police spokeswoman Julia Schick announced on Friday. She was reported at large.

