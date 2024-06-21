Nippon power for new Salzburg coach Lijnders

There is also a need for action in the goalkeeper position after Nico Mantl was finally released. Contrary to rumors to the contrary, Vitezslav Jaros, who was last loaned to Sturm Graz by Liverpool and knows Lijnders from his time in England, will not be moving to the Salzach. It became official on Thursday that talented Jannik Schuster, son of ski jumping coaching legend Werner, was given a contract until 2028, but will continue to play for Liefering for the time being. Managing director Manfred Pamminger extended his contract there until summer 2027.