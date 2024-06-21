Japanese ante portas
Nippon power for new Salzburg coach Lijnders
Japanese midfielder Takumu Kawamura is on the verge of joining Bundesliga club Salzburg. The midfielder would offer new coach Pep Lijnders an additional option. Meanwhile, jersey prices are causing a stir among Bulls fans.
"High five" is the motto at Salzburg from now on when it comes to Japanese players. After Alex (born in Brazil, played 82 international matches for Japan), Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, Takumi Minamino and Masaya Okugawa, this is the fifth time the Bulls have opted for the services of a Nippon footballer. As the "Krone" has learned, the first major transfer is imminent. Club bosses Stephan Reiter and Bernhard Seonbuchner were able to convince Takumu Kawamuru of a commitment in the city of Mozart. Official confirmation will follow in the coming days.
5Goalkeeperwanted
The 24-year-old is a neo-national player and made his first appearance for the "Samurai Blue" at the start of the year. His regular position is in defensive midfield. Kawamura is expected to heat up the competition there and offers head coach Pep Lijnders an additional option to Lucas Gourna-Douath and Mamady Diambou as well as Nicolas Capaldo and Mads Bidstrup, who have also occupied the position in front of the defense on several occasions.
There is also a need for action in the goalkeeper position after Nico Mantl was finally released. Contrary to rumors to the contrary, Vitezslav Jaros, who was last loaned to Sturm Graz by Liverpool and knows Lijnders from his time in England, will not be moving to the Salzach. It became official on Thursday that talented Jannik Schuster, son of ski jumping coaching legend Werner, was given a contract until 2028, but will continue to play for Liefering for the time being. Managing director Manfred Pamminger extended his contract there until summer 2027.
"Enormously high quality"
There was some excitement after the release of the new jersey due to the pricing. The "Pro" version, i.e. the one that the players also wear, comes in at 139.95 euros, which hits the wallet hard. The normal version has been raised by ten euros to 94.95. The new kit supplier Puma is behind the increase. It justifies the expensive underwear with the enormously high quality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
