Taylor Swift in their sights

Climate activists spray-paint private jets in London

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 11:18

Two activists from the Just Stop Oil group gained access to the grounds of London Stansted Airport on Thursday and sprayed two private jets parked there with orange paint. The two women were arrested.

comment0 Kommentare

According to Just Stop Oil, the private jet of pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is currently touring England and has been repeatedly criticized by environmentalists for her intensive use of private jets, was also parked at Stansted Airport, which is located 55 kilometers northeast of London in the county of Sussex.

At the end of July 2022, sustainability marketing company Yard Group ranked Swift number one on its list of the "worst private jet CO2 emissions offenders". Its total flight emissions in the first half of the year amounted to almost 8,300 tons, it said at the time.

Climate activists spray-painted two private jets with orange paint at London Stansted Airport. (Bild: Just Stop Oil)
Climate activists spray-painted two private jets with orange paint at London Stansted Airport.
(Bild: Just Stop Oil)

Two activists arrested
The British police announced that they had arrested two women, aged 22 and 28, on suspicion of damaging property and interfering with national infrastructure. It was only on Wednesday that members of Just Stop Oil sprayed the famous Stonehenge monument in England with paint - krone.at reported.

The Just Stop Oil group is calling for a binding phase-out of fossil fuels by 2030 and is also campaigning for an end to oil and gas extraction in the North Sea. In recent months, its members have repeatedly carried out actions that have targeted famous works of art, among other things.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Wilhelm Eder
Wilhelm Eder
