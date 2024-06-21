Farmers want to save alpine pastures in the Platzertal

Even though Tiwag recently backed down with regard to the Ötztal water, the plans for a reservoir in the Platzertal above Pfunds for the purpose of expanding the Kaunertal power plant will not be shaken. The farmers' association's assessment of the project is also unalterable. "Irretrievable damage for agriculture, especially for alpine farming," says Elmar Monz, Chairman of the Landeck Chamber of Farmers, condemning Tiwag's proposal, "110 hectares of excellent alpine pastures would be flooded. Enough is enough, no region has done as much for the energy industry as ours." Monz is completely stunned by the "U-turn" of the Deputy Governor: "Before the election, Dornauer condemned the project in the strongest possible terms, now I'm reading the exact opposite" and proves this in black and white.