All against Tiwag

Farmers want to save alpine pastures in the Platzertal

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 13:00

Unusual bridge-building with the WWF: The farmers (representatives) also condemn Tiwag's plans to expand the power plant in the Kaunertal, for which a reservoir is to be built in the Platzertal. Valuable alpine pasture land would be destroyed.

Even though Tiwag recently backed down with regard to the Ötztal water, the plans for a reservoir in the Platzertal above Pfunds for the purpose of expanding the Kaunertal power plant will not be shaken. The farmers' association's assessment of the project is also unalterable. "Irretrievable damage for agriculture, especially for alpine farming," says Elmar Monz, Chairman of the Landeck Chamber of Farmers, condemning Tiwag's proposal, "110 hectares of excellent alpine pastures would be flooded. Enough is enough, no region has done as much for the energy industry as ours." Monz is completely stunned by the "U-turn" of the Deputy Governor: "Before the election, Dornauer condemned the project in the strongest possible terms, now I'm reading the exact opposite" and proves this in black and white.

3Platzeralm would shrink by half
Jörg Hueber from the "Unique Platzertal Initiative", himself a mountain farmer, also sees red: "Pfunds has had enough, we don't need a fifth power plant. The resistance will form from Ried to Nauders." The Pfundser Tschey, made famous as a natural jewel by an ORF program, would have to endure the construction site traffic. The mountain pasture would shrink by around half, and only around 70 instead of the current 150 (local) cattle could be herded - a catastrophe for the Pfundser farmers. A referendum has already been initiated, but LH Mattle can already be questioned personally on Tuesday when he comes to "visit" Pfunds on this issue.

Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
