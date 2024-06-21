Ukraine vs Slovakia LIVE from 3pm

EM in the ticker
A bet that the Slovaks would already be playing for promotion in their second match after their opening game at the European Football Championship against tournament co-favorite Belgium would have brought in a lot of money. However, the reality is that they can secure their place in the last 16 with a win against Ukraine in Düsseldorf today. Even if they were to finish in third place, which is still theoretically possible, they would still be guaranteed a place in the knockout phase.
The opposite is true for their opponents: Ukraine were actually slightly favored going into their first round match against Romania, but were defeated 3-0. The representatives of the war-torn country have their backs to the wall against the Slovaks. Team boss Serhij Rebrow expects a reaction from his squad. "We have to show a completely different Ukraine against the Slovaks." But there is also hope: Ukraine has not lost two games in a row since 2020. In order to go into the final game against Belgium with a chance, this streak must continue.
Stars disappointed
The main concern for the Ukrainians must be that they were barely able to carve out any chances and were also too cumbersome in front of goal despite a team packed with stars such as Oleksandr Sinchenko (Arsenal), Real Madrid goalkeeper Andrij Lunin, Chelsea striker Mychajlo Mudryk, Viktor Zyhankov and La Liga top scorer Artem Dowbyk (both Girona). But there were also problems at the back. The defense was unable to stand up to the straightforward Romanian strikers.
"They know their performance was poor. We represent a great country that has been fighting for its own freedom for two years. They let our fans down," Rebrow said of his stars. One of them is Dowbyk, who didn't want to make excuses at all. "You have to fight for the results on the pitch, not on paper. We still have two games left, we can still improve our situation." However, a big challenge awaits with Slovakia, who beat Belgium 1-0. "It will be even more difficult against them than it was against Romania," the striker suspected.
Special match for Suslov
Dowbyk expressed his respect for the Slovakian central defenders Denis Vavro and Milan Skriniar in particular. "With Lukaku, they defended excellently against one of the best strikers in the tournament," said the Spain legionnaire. On the Slovakian side, attacker Tomas Suslov faces a special match, as his father is Ukrainian. The 22-year-old Verona player was surprised by the Ukrainian defeat, but he does not believe it should be an advantage.
"The result can make them even more dangerous. We don't expect an easier game than against Belgium. If we want to be successful, we have to at least do the same again," said Suslov. A good performance in the areas of organization, pressing and counter-attacking was the basis for the successful start. The necessary luck was not lacking in the finish when Lukaku's equalizer was whistled back due to a much-discussed handball by Lois Openda. "It was great to beat the third team in the world rankings. But we're not counting on anything," said Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
