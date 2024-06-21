Ukraine vs Slovakia LIVE from 3pm

"They know their performance was poor. We represent a great country that has been fighting for its own freedom for two years. They let our fans down," Rebrow said of his stars. One of them is Dowbyk, who didn't want to make excuses at all. "You have to fight for the results on the pitch, not on paper. We still have two games left, we can still improve our situation." However, a big challenge awaits with Slovakia, who beat Belgium 1-0. "It will be even more difficult against them than it was against Romania," the striker suspected.