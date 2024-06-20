Storm victims ask for donations for others!

Another one with long-lasting consequences. "The mud was up to three meters high in the stable building, silos were knocked over, pillars were broken, the building was damaged. I've been standing in the barn ever since, dragging out the heavy mud," says the senior, who is clearly exhausted. "I had to get all the machines and tools out, and even clean the beehives completely. Everything was full of dirt or even broken." This time, the slope has come down completely, excavators and tools are in use, and a drainage system and retaining wall also have to be built. The only good thing is that the house was spared. The costs, however, are again horrendous.