"The crown helps"
Storm victims ask for donations for others!
While new severe weather hazards are already lurking, the consequences of the previous ones are still lingering, possibly for a long time. A severely affected person asks for donations - not for himself, but for others: "The costs can ruin you!"
It was 2009 when the slope slid into the farm building of a Styrian farm for the first time. The consequences were already so dramatic: despite their weight, the working machines were jumbled up in the mud, which was meters high in the barn. "It took us more than a month to get things halfway tidy again, it was an insane amount of work," says the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous. The damage: "Around 100,000 euros!" The insurance paid out, "but only a fraction".
And now - the same horrendous picture! The residents weren't on site at the time, neighbors sent photos, "it just hits you, you can't believe it. Again. What a nightmare."
Another one with long-lasting consequences. "The mud was up to three meters high in the stable building, silos were knocked over, pillars were broken, the building was damaged. I've been standing in the barn ever since, dragging out the heavy mud," says the senior, who is clearly exhausted. "I had to get all the machines and tools out, and even clean the beehives completely. Everything was full of dirt or even broken." This time, the slope has come down completely, excavators and tools are in use, and a drainage system and retaining wall also have to be built. The only good thing is that the house was spared. The costs, however, are again horrendous.
The damage can bring people to the brink of ruin. Or beyond.
Whereby the person affected expressly emphasizes that he is not asking for donations! Not for himself - but for others: "I now know how much it costs to clean up, replace broken machines or equipment. Apart from the physical component, this can bring people to the brink of ruin. Or even beyond. ." He himself would manage somehow, "God willing".
In many cases, he would also like quicker help from the authorities. "I, for example, have not yet been offered any despite promptly reporting the damage. But support with the bureaucracy would be incredibly important when you have your hands full cleaning up anyway."
Every cent goes to those affected
If you would like to support: "Die Krone hilft - Steiermark", account number AT152081500044569523. Reference: Unwetter2024.
Your donation is tax deductible. We know each of the worst-affected people who receive a donation ourselves and provide targeted and individual help. We say thank you!
