France v Netherlands LIVE from 9pm

Winner advances to the round of 16

Both teams are full of confidence. The French after the hard-fought 1-0 win against Austria, the Oranjes after the laborious 2-1 win against Poland, in which the chances could have been better and "joker" Wout Weghorst only brought redemption in the 83rd minute. The winner on Friday would have put all worries about promotion to the knockout round behind them. If the Dutch, trained by Bonds coach Ronald Koeman, lose to the French again, they will probably have a final match against Austria on Tuesday. Three hours earlier today in Berlin, the ÖFB team will face Poland in a duel of the pointless.