France v Netherlands LIVE from 9pm

The Grande Nation's nose is the big topic ahead of France's second game at the European Football Championship in the Group D clash against the Netherlands. Will captain Kylian Mbappé play or not after suffering a broken nose in the European Championship opener against Austria? And in view of today's match in Leipzig, missing out would be doubly bitter. After all, the Oranje are one of his favorite opponents: He scored five times in six games.
Mbappé also scored his first international goal against the Dutch in 2017. They also met in the European Championship qualifiers. Mbappé scored four times in the two games, with the French winning both. However, his involvement is more than questionable after the bloody collision with the shoulder of ÖFB defender Kevin Danso in Düsseldorf on Monday. "Obviously the French team is not the same with or without him. I hope he can be there," said coach Didier Deschamps.
From this perspective, the Netherlands would have been the perfect opportunity for the leader of the Equipe Tricolore to break the spell. Mbappé has never scored at a European Championship final, including a missed penalty at EURO 2021 in the round of 16 against Switzerland, where the French were knocked out of the tournament. As he was already working individually on the training pitch again on Wednesday with a thick plaster on his nose, a start does not seem out of the question. The 25-year-old's post "No risks, no wins" on social media also fueled speculation.
Giroud instead of Mbappe?
If Mbappé does not play, Deschamps could replace him with Olivier Giroud, who already took on the job in the final minutes against Austria. The striker has a great deal of tournament experience, this is his seventh final. However, the veteran himself is questionable: he had to skip training on Tuesday with an adductor injury. "I'm not thinking about myself at the moment. I'm thinking about Kylian and the team," said the striker.
However, one thing is certain: with or without Mbappé, France will field a strong team and be favored. The opponents know that too. "People expect France to win the European Championship. Or Spain, Germany or England. But Bayer Leverkusen weren't favorites either. It's about whether you work as a team or not. We're not here to play along happily. We're here to win the thing," said Oranje winger Jeremie Frimpong. And goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen added with regard to the 2018 world champion: "We're not afraid of anyone."
Mbappé's fitness is also a big issue for the Dutch. "In the end, we'll just have to wait and see whether he's fit or not. But they also have so many fast and technically good players," said defender Stefan de Vrij. Seven of the last eight head-to-head meetings have ended in defeat for the Netherlands. The only victory in the Nations League in Rotterdam in November 2018 (2-0) was refereed by Anthony Taylor, who will also take charge of Friday's match.
Winner advances to the round of 16
Both teams are full of confidence. The French after the hard-fought 1-0 win against Austria, the Oranjes after the laborious 2-1 win against Poland, in which the chances could have been better and "joker" Wout Weghorst only brought redemption in the 83rd minute. The winner on Friday would have put all worries about promotion to the knockout round behind them. If the Dutch, trained by Bonds coach Ronald Koeman, lose to the French again, they will probably have a final match against Austria on Tuesday. Three hours earlier today in Berlin, the ÖFB team will face Poland in a duel of the pointless.
