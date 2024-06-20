When the Styrian court became female

On the contrary, the male domain stubbornly resisted. "When I started working in the judiciary and said that I wanted to be taken on, that's when it started. 'We don't take on women', said the President of the Senate," says Wittmann. She was particularly affected by this attitude when she applied for the third year in court, which was necessary to become a judge. She was turned down without giving a reason. But she refused to be intimidated and made her way to the highest decision-maker: none other than the then Minister of Justice, Christian Broda! Her ambition bore fruit, and a few days later she received a letter from him with his best wishes for the future judge. On January 1, 1973, she was finally accepted as a trainee judge.