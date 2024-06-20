When the Styrian court became female

1st female judge tells
It was only 50 years ago that the first woman to hold the office of judge in Styria was Dr. Helga Wittmann. The path in this male-dominated field was a rocky one. She constantly had to put up with discrimination and insults because of her gender.
Styrian Helga Wittmann, now 76 years old, wanted to become a judge from an early age. She pursued this path with determination. But obstacles were repeatedly placed in her way. Why? "Because I'm a woman," is her answer in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. What sounds almost unbelievable was unfortunately a bitter reality. Even in 1973, while women were working as judges in other court districts in Austria, not a single woman had been appointed in Styria.
When I started working for the judiciary and said that I wanted to be taken on, that's when it started. 'We don't take on women', said the President of the Senate.
Dr. Helga Wittmann
On the contrary, the male domain stubbornly resisted. "When I started working in the judiciary and said that I wanted to be taken on, that's when it started. 'We don't take on women', said the President of the Senate," says Wittmann. She was particularly affected by this attitude when she applied for the third year in court, which was necessary to become a judge. She was turned down without giving a reason. But she refused to be intimidated and made her way to the highest decision-maker: none other than the then Minister of Justice, Christian Broda! Her ambition bore fruit, and a few days later she received a letter from him with his best wishes for the future judge. On January 1, 1973, she was finally accepted as a trainee judge.
This was followed by the examination for candidate judges. And that was also a tough one: "One examiner really had it in for me. He asked me the same question three times, even though I had already answered it correctly the first time. He just didn't want me." The colleague with whom Wittmann took the exam also felt the effects: "If I hadn't been there, he would have passed with distinction. So he got a 'very good' and I got a 'good'," the lawyer recalls.
I wasn't nervous. I just felt a bit strange because I didn't have a gown yet and was sitting there in a sweater.
Dr. Helga Wittmann
All attempts to stop the stubborn lady - she was even told that, as a woman, she was acting subjectively and therefore not in a position to judge - failed. And so she soon took up her first post at the district court in Bad Aussee. Her first trial was in criminal law. It concerned, of all things, two women who had had a wild brawl. "I wasn't nervous. I just felt a bit strange because I didn't have a gown yet and was sitting there in a sweater. Incidentally, the result was an acquittal because it wasn't clear who started what."
Despite all the discrimination, it was a good time. It got a lot better over the years. And yes, I would love to go back to court.
Dr. Helga Wittmann
Bad Aussee was by no means her last stop, many more followed from all areas of applicable law. Over time, the discriminatory comments towards her also subsided. "But I also developed a thick skin. I still always enjoyed negotiating." She finally got her first permanent post at Feldbach District Court on July 1, 1977. On December 12, 1994, she finally moved to the Labor and Social Court in Graz. She remained there until her retirement on December 31, 2007. Incidentally, she did not take her gown home with her into her well-deserved retirement. "I remember a lot of things. But the gown wasn't the item I really needed. I always used it, but I didn't love it."
How does Helga Wittmann feel about her working life today? "Despite all the discrimination, it was a great time. It got a lot better over the years. And yes, I would love to negotiate again. I would love to do it again."
March 4, 1849 will be regarded as the birth of the Austrian judiciary. Under Emperor Franz Joseph II, the imposed March Constitution was promulgated, which, among other things, laid down the principles of jurisdiction and the judiciary. The independence of judges, the principle of indictment, trial by jury, publicity of proceedings, etc. are laid down in it. And the Ministry of Justice presented the new basic features of the Austrian courts, including district courts, regional courts, higher regional courts and the Supreme Court. Basic structures as we know them today.
At that time, the Higher Regional Court of Graz was responsible for the Crown Land of Styria, which in turn consisted of the five districts of Graz, Bruck, Judenburg, Marburg and Cilli. However, the Higher Regional Court of Graz gained its actual function as a higher regional court with jurisdiction for Styria and Carinthia a few years later, on July 21, 1854, when the Higher Regional Court of Klagenfurt was abolished and its function was transferred to the Higher Regional Court of Graz. However, the staff only moved into the current building on Marburger Kai, the magnificent Palace of Justice, in April 1894.
The OLG Graz is currently under the management of Michael Schwanda.
Tasks of a higher regional court
Higher Regional Courts are courts of appeal that rule on civil and criminal cases in the second instance after the regional courts. A total of 331 judges work in the district of the Higher Regional Court of Graz (as of May 2024). 197 of them are women (59.5 percent), 134 men (40.5 percent). There are 41 judges working at Graz Higher Regional Court itself - 23 women (56.1 percent) and 18 men (43.9 percent).
Just recently, the appeal hearing against the Styrian ex-policeman who executed his commander in Trieben with several shots took place at Graz Higher Regional Court. The man had previously been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Leoben Regional Criminal Court. The public prosecutor appealed against this. As a result, a decision was recently made at the Higher Regional Court of Graz: the prison sentence of the ex-policeman from the first instance was revised upwards to a life sentence by the panel of judges at the Higher Regional Court.
This iswhy we are making it an issue: the judiciary is the third pillar of the constitutional state alongside the administration and the legislature. An essential factor in the joint cooperation of the population. Since 1854, the Higher Regional Court of Graz has been the center of jurisdiction in Styria and Carinthia.
170 years of Graz Higher Regional Court: this anniversary is being celebrated today in the impressive Palace of Justice on Marburger Kai. Everyone who is anyone in the Austrian judiciary will be attending this ceremony.
For a long time, women were absolutely taboo in the court district of Graz Higher Regional Court. Helga Wittmann broke this entrenchment. And impressively took up the fight against discrimination against women in the judiciary.
