At the main station
Agreed: Bus terminal to be renovated next year
The renovation, which cost around 6.8 million euros, was actually already unanimously approved by the state parliament in June 2023. However, as reported, the general refurbishment that had already been planned for this year came to nothing because the city and state were unable to reach a financing agreement. Until now!
The Freedom Party had urged several times recently, pushing for an agreement, but SP city leader Klaus Luger did not let this upset him, he said to the "Krone" in mid-January: "After the light rail financing agreement for the S6/S7 and the trolleybuses was passed, there were no more talks before Christmas. But we will tackle the issue soon and see how we can resolve the situation, whether we pay for the refurbishment or not."
General refurbishment and modernization on track
The solution seems to have been found, as Luger and LH Thomas Stelzer have now reached an agreement. The details are already known: the city has to pay a subsidy of 1.7 million euros for the general refurbishment and the associated modernization of the bus terminal. In ten equal, unsecured and therefore capped annual installments of around 170,000 euros from 2026.
In future, the operator will be Schiene OÖ
Furthermore, the city is released from all maintenance and repair services, cleaning including winter services, as well as operating costs. This will be taken over by the future operator, Schiene OÖ. The latter will also have to come up with a solution to deal with the problem of the countless homeless people at the stops. The Bike & Ride facility will also be renovated.
Provided that the local council gives the expected green light, the general refurbishment should be tackled from April/May 2025 at best, but by autumn 2025 at the latest, and the refurbishment and modernization work should be completed by winter 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.