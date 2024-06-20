Extinguishing foam renovation will take decades

100 million for the terminal renovation

In the previous year, with a consolidated net profit of around 3.4 million euros, a good six million euros were invested. This included 1.5 million euros for new screening equipment for large baggage and 460,000 euros for a large photovoltaic system on the parking garage roof. The huge project for the next few years is the new terminal building. Around 100 million euros have been earmarked for this. "We definitely want to start in 2026 so that the construction costs don't rise any further," emphasized Stefan Schnöll, Chairman of the Airport Supervisory Board.