Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Exhibition in Linz

Pussy Riots: The fight against oppressors continues

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 16:00

The fight against Putin's regime will never end: Nadya Tolokonnikova (34), founder of the punk band Pussy Riot, is exhibiting at the OK in Linz. She herself is considered a criminal in Russia, but her art is uncompromising, oppressive, radical, magnificent.

comment0 Kommentare

In February 2012 - long before the war in Ukraine - images went around the world denouncing Vladimir Putin's Russia: activists from the punk band Pussy Riot performed the socially critical action "Punk Prayer" in a Moscow church, including a general reckoning with Putin.

In the video "Putin's Ashes", women from three nations rebel against the potentate. (Bild: Einöder Horst)
In the video "Putin's Ashes", women from three nations rebel against the potentate.
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

As a result, members of the band ended up in a prison camp, sentenced for "hooliganism out of religious hatred". Nadya Tolokonnikova also spent two years in prison in Siberia.

View through bars
Her cot in a cell can now also be tested in the OK. The view through the bars is directed at a video wall that plays Pussy Riot protests on loop. This is just a small part of the impressive exhibition "Rage/Wut" (until October 20). Tolokonnikova's young artist is showing her videos, pictures and installations in the museum for the first time.

+1
Fotos

Memory of well-known Kremlin critic
In the video "Putin's Ashes", women from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus wear the typical Pussy Riot masks and burn Putin's image. Portraits of anonymous Pussy Riot members are surrounded by a halo full of protest messages, and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is also remembered.

Sex dolls put up resistance
"My work is also seen on social media in Russia," says Tolokonnikova in the "Krone" talk. "There is hope for change." In the eyes of the Russian government, she is a criminal and her whereabouts abroad are secret. There is another provocative installation in the chapel in front of the OK: Pussy Riot-style sex dolls as symbols of feminist resistance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf