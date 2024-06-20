Mountain rescue Ginzling
Hours of action for goats in mountain distress
Four animal "complainers" got stuck in the steepest terrain above the Schlegeis reservoir and proved to be stubborn as can be. The Seefeld fire department also had an animal emergency - a kitty couldn't get down from a tree on its own.
It was four South Tyrolean goats that recently kept four men from the Ginzling mountain rescue team on their toes for five hours - in tricky, brittle terrain in the Schlegeisgrund.
300 meters above Lake Schlegeis
"A farmer from the Pfitsch Valley called to say that four of his animals were stuck," says Ulli Huber, head of Ginzling Mountain Rescue, describing the start of an unusual mission. The animals were standing 300 meters above the Schlegeissee lake on a narrow strip of grass in steep terrain criss-crossed by gorges.
Such missions happen from time to time. I think the owner will send us a donation.
Ulli Huber, Ortsstellenleiter Bergrettung Ginzling
The emergency crews rappelled down to the goats from above, but the four-legged friends showed little desire to be rescued. "They crawled into a cave," says Huber. A little later, the unexpected suddenly happened. Two of the animals acrobatically leapt out of the cave and jumped down the flank into the valley - they arrived unharmed!
Goats reached the valley on their own
However, because the other two goats did not want to leave the hole, the mountain rescuers had to abort their mission. In the evening, the farmer got in touch to say that these goats had also made it to the valley independently and safely.
Young goat with a fear of heights
The Seefeld fire department also had a mission for a four-legged friend: a young chick didn't dare come down from a tree from a height of 15 (!) meters. The Florianis brought the furry friend safely to the ground using a telescopic rope.
