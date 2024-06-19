SPÖ wants to “clarify” the migration issue

After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced that he was considering deportations to Afghanistan, the SPÖ also spoke out in favor of this. Critics, however, saw the sudden U-turn as an act of desperation following the EU elections. Kucher defends the move in the krone.tv talk: "It's about checking whether criminals can be deported to Afghanistan, but that's less of a political question." It is specifically about the security assessment on the ground, both in Syria and Afghanistan and other countries. "That is the task of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The decision is then made by independent judges." At the same time, the aim is to conclude concrete repatriation agreements with neighboring countries.