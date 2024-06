A biting summer lies ahead of us

Annoying buzzing and itchy bites on the skin: anyone who is at war with mosquitoes should prepare themselves this year, because the mosquitoes have found almost dream conditions in Vorarlberg this season to allow their populations to grow extensively. The weather is to blame, of course. Markus Nußbaumer from the "inatura Dornbirn" reports that the unpleasant insects already got going in April due to the warm weather. The cooler days of the last few weeks have not been able to do them much harm - and now the heat is upon us.