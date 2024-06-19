Wlodarczyk: ÖFB team tougher than Oranje for Poland!

"The road to the EURO was very stressful for our country!"

One that the U21 team striker wants to be a part of in the future. The 21-year-old was already being compared to Lewandowski before his move from Gornik Zabrze to Sturm in the previous summer. Despite scoring goals early on, he then gradually collected fewer minutes in Graz. Wlodarczyk is following the European Championships as a Poland fan in front of the screen. "The road to the EURO was very stressful for our country, very emotional. I hope that the emotion after the Austria game will be such that I'm happy."