Wlodarczyk: ÖFB team tougher than Oranje for Poland!
Szymon Wlodarczyk sees his compatriots facing a big task in their second European Championship group game! "The ÖFB team is respected. The Poles know that the Austrian national team under Ralf Rangnick is a really good team. We don't underestimate them," said the Polish attacker from Austrian soccer champions Sturm Graz ahead of Friday's clash in Berlin.
"There is an opinion that it might even be more difficult against the Austrians than against the Netherlands," said Wlodarczyk before the EURO kick-off. Despite the fact that participation was only secured via the play-off, people in Poland believe that they will progress from the group. "I think the top two will be difficult, but we can fight for third place."
"Poland is not just Lewandowski!"
It is questionable whether Robert Lewandowski will start against Austria. In the 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands, the FC Barcelona star striker was on the bench despite a torn muscle fiber. Wlodarczyk referred to the team structure. "Poland is not just Lewandowski, it's about the team. We play well defensively, we don't concede much. If we can create a few more situations in offense, we'll have a really good team."
"The road to the EURO was very stressful for our country!"
One that the U21 team striker wants to be a part of in the future. The 21-year-old was already being compared to Lewandowski before his move from Gornik Zabrze to Sturm in the previous summer. Despite scoring goals early on, he then gradually collected fewer minutes in Graz. Wlodarczyk is following the European Championships as a Poland fan in front of the screen. "The road to the EURO was very stressful for our country, very emotional. I hope that the emotion after the Austria game will be such that I'm happy."
