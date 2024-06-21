Take part now
Win organic enjoyment boxes from Upper Austria
Buying locally is all the rage - good for our economy and even better for the environment because it saves on long transport routes and CO₂. Over 150 small Austrian businesses are joining forces and presenting real local treasures on the "Digital Marketplace".
Why buy regionally at all? The advantages are obvious: top freshness and quality that you can taste, support for our local people and a strong contribution to the protection of our nature. No wonder more and more people are opting to buy directly from producers - and this is exactly where the "Digital Marketplace" comes in.
Supporting small regional businesses
With just a few clicks, you can find yourself in a land of milk and honey with local produce. Whether it's crunchy vegetables, sweet fruit or non-food products from next door. Browse, choose and buy with a clear conscience, because here you know where it comes from. And the best thing? You can chat directly with the producers, ask questions or simply say thank you.
Pick-up stations in your region
With the "Digital Marketplace", you can conveniently order fresh and regional food via the free app (available in the App Store and Google PlayStore) or via the website and pick it up directly from the producer, have it delivered to one of the many pick-up stations or, if possible, have the products conveniently delivered to your home. You can find out where the nearest pick-up station is in your region HERE.
Take part now and win
In order to promote small businesses in Austria and do something good for nature at the same time, the "Krone" and the Digital Marketplace are each giving away one of four regional gift baskets filled with various delicacies and products from the region for collection from one of the available collection points. You can win the following tasty gift baskets from businesses in the region:
- Cocktail package from the LoRe Gin Distillery in Waxenberg worth 80 euros
- Fresh organic vegetable box from Biohof Lamm from St. Marien worth 50 euros
- GMO-free gourmet box from Gourmetfein in Michaelnbach worth 75 euros
- Lamb meat boxes from Junglammhof Pühringer from Traberg worth 70 euros
Simply fill out the form below and with a little luck one of the delicious gift baskets will soon be waiting for you to pick up!
Do you want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" climate newsletter and not only receive the latest information on environmental and climate protection every day, but also double your chance of winning! The closing date for entries is June 28, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
