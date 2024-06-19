Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After criticism

Vinted provides better information about hidden costs

Nachrichten
19.06.2024 07:16

Following pressure from consumer advocates, the second-hand sales platform Vinted wants to provide better information about hidden costs when ordering in future. The company is responding to accusations from the relevant authorities at its headquarters in Lithuania and from Brussels.

comment0 Kommentare

On its website and in the Vinted app, the company will in future display the total price including additional fees in the first booking step, the EU Commission announced on Tuesday.

According to the Commission, this applies, for example, to a "buyer protection fee" that Vinted automatically adds to every purchase. The company has also undertaken to remove "misleading advertising" that gives the impression that ordering via Vinted is free of charge.

Consumers should also find more detailed information on how they can get their money back if the ordered goods do not arrive or are counterfeit.

Not all requirements fulfilled
Private sellers can resell used clothing and shoes directly via Vinted. This type of trade is becoming increasingly popular, explained EU Vice-President Vera Jourova. "Both the seller and the buyer need to know what rights they have if things don't go as expected," she added.

However, Vinted has not complied with all the demands of the consumer protection authorities, the Commission added. For example, they demanded that the online retailer also display shipping costs in the first booking step. If Vinted does not comply with this requirement, the company could face penalties.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf