After criticism
Vinted provides better information about hidden costs
Following pressure from consumer advocates, the second-hand sales platform Vinted wants to provide better information about hidden costs when ordering in future. The company is responding to accusations from the relevant authorities at its headquarters in Lithuania and from Brussels.
On its website and in the Vinted app, the company will in future display the total price including additional fees in the first booking step, the EU Commission announced on Tuesday.
According to the Commission, this applies, for example, to a "buyer protection fee" that Vinted automatically adds to every purchase. The company has also undertaken to remove "misleading advertising" that gives the impression that ordering via Vinted is free of charge.
Consumers should also find more detailed information on how they can get their money back if the ordered goods do not arrive or are counterfeit.
Not all requirements fulfilled
Private sellers can resell used clothing and shoes directly via Vinted. This type of trade is becoming increasingly popular, explained EU Vice-President Vera Jourova. "Both the seller and the buyer need to know what rights they have if things don't go as expected," she added.
However, Vinted has not complied with all the demands of the consumer protection authorities, the Commission added. For example, they demanded that the online retailer also display shipping costs in the first booking step. If Vinted does not comply with this requirement, the company could face penalties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
