Salzburger extends contract in Germany

The 26-year-old Benedikt Pichler has committed himself to Holstein Kiel until 2027. The northern Germans will be promoted to the German Bundesliga in the new season. In the past season, the Salzburg native made 22 league appearances and scored eight goals. Pichler: "I would like to thank the club for their trust and am delighted that we have already extended the contract ahead of schedule. My goal now is to continue to develop as I have in previous years and I want to play my part in ensuring that we continue to play successful soccer here on the Kiel Fjord in the future."