South Tyrolean village evacuated due to mudslide

According to the mayor, the area affected by the mudslide was around four hectares in size. In total, between 300,000 and 500,000 cubic meters of debris and mud rushed into the valley as a result of heavy rain. The mudslide slid down the bed of the stream. In addition to debris, stones, mud and water, it also carried uprooted trees - as well as large pieces of wood. It swept away several bridges and even a mill. The mudslide rolled down the valley at a speed of 100 meters per hour. The material shifted the main stream.