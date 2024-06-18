Bridges swept away
South Tyrolean village evacuated due to mudslide
After a mudslide in Val Badia in South Tyrol turned into a mudslide on Monday, 146 residents from 56 houses in the village of Campill had to be evacuated.
The mudslide rolled through the Seresbach stream towards Campill in the municipality of St. Martin in Thurn, causing considerable damage. The evacuation action from the threatened zone was a precautionary measure, the province of South Tyrol announced on Tuesday morning.
A reconnaissance flight, in which provincial governor Arno Kompatscher is also taking part, is to clarify whether and when those affected, who have been temporarily accommodated with relatives and in gymnasiums, can return to their homes.
According to the mayor, the area affected by the mudslide was around four hectares in size. In total, between 300,000 and 500,000 cubic meters of debris and mud rushed into the valley as a result of heavy rain. The mudslide slid down the bed of the stream. In addition to debris, stones, mud and water, it also carried uprooted trees - as well as large pieces of wood. It swept away several bridges and even a mill. The mudslide rolled down the valley at a speed of 100 meters per hour. The material shifted the main stream.
Mud entered houses
Despite the non-stop efforts of ten excavators and dozens of firefighters, it finally reached the village. Some of the muddy material penetrated into the houses. In addition to the fire department, state geologists and torrent engineers were on site. The latter had built a deflection dam made of concrete parts as a safety measure. Now it was hoped that at least there would be no more rain showers.
