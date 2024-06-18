Attack on Russia
Oil depot burns due to Kiev “drone sanctions”
In the south of Russia, a tank farm containing 5,000 tons of fuel has been set on fire by a drone attack. According to a report, the Ukrainian domestic intelligence service was behind the attack. Further "drone sanctions" have been announced.
On Tuesday night, explosions rocked the Russian city of Azov in the Rostov region bordering Ukraine. Ukrainian drones had hit a fuel depot located on the Don River. As a result, fires broke out at a total of 22 fuel tanks, which continued to rage on Tuesday morning.
No people injured
According to the Russian civil protection authorities, the fire covered an area of around 3200 square meters. More than 200 firefighters were deployed to extinguish the fire. According to the governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubiev, no people were injured in the attack.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is behind the "successful operation", reports "Ukraijnska Pravda", citing a source from the SSU. "The Security Service of Ukraine will continue its 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil-processing industry in order to diminish the economic potential of the aggressor, which supplies the resources for the war against Ukraine," the source was quoted as saying.
More than 20 successful attacks
So far, the SSU has carried out more than 20 successful attacks on refineries and other oil industry facilities in several regions of Russia, the source added.
Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for more than two years. With night-time drone attacks in the Russian hinterland, the Ukrainian army is primarily trying to hit fuel depots and refineries in order to disrupt the supply of Russian troops.
