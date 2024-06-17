Thiem at the Olympics? “Not entirely unrealistic”

"I wouldn't find it completely unrealistic if you look at the news from (Andy) Murray. Let's see how he behaves over the next three weeks," said Melzer on Monday in response to an APA inquiry. Thiem had of course been nominated by the association, which is also a basic requirement for the chance to receive the special wild card for former Major winners or Olympic champions. "The nomination deadline is next Wednesday, and there will be a cut in the middle of Wimbledon," Melzer says. However, he also assumes that Murray not only wants to play at Wimbledon, but also in Paris.