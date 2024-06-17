Vorteilswelt
Melzer sees chance

Thiem at the Olympics? “Not entirely unrealistic”

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 14:16

ÖTV Sports Director Jürgen Melzer still sees a small chance that Dominic Thiem will make his Olympic debut shortly before the end of his career.

"I wouldn't find it completely unrealistic if you look at the news from (Andy) Murray. Let's see how he behaves over the next three weeks," said Melzer on Monday in response to an APA inquiry. Thiem had of course been nominated by the association, which is also a basic requirement for the chance to receive the special wild card for former Major winners or Olympic champions. "The nomination deadline is next Wednesday, and there will be a cut in the middle of Wimbledon," Melzer says. However, he also assumes that Murray not only wants to play at Wimbledon, but also in Paris.

Ofner has his Olympic ticket fixed
In the men's event, Sebastian Ofner has his ticket confirmed apart from the ÖOC nomination. And Julia Grabher, who is not fit at the moment, would also like to be there in Paris. "She's just slowly starting to train again with softballs." The Vorarlberg native is currently just outside the cut. "She has declared her willingness to play if she gets in," said Melzer. The situation surrounding a possible Olympic appearance by Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler is particularly complicated. "It's very interesting to find out the whole thing," said Melzer slightly sarcastically with regard to the complexity of the regulations.

Ofner is taking part in Paris.
Ofner is taking part in Paris.
(Bild: GEPA)

24 teams are fixed, including the top ten plus some partner, then another 14 teams according to the combined ranking. "Then the remaining eight teams are filled up, either with combined rankings again, but if a certain number of tennis players have already been nominated in the singles, then the last eight teams are filled up with singles players who are already on site." This serves to reduce the total number of athletes. "So we won't know what the cut looks like until the middle of Wimbledon."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

