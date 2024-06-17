"Wasn't meant that way"
RTL apologizes after message from DFB coach
Problems in the German forward line? Any statements made by Wolff Fuss and Lothar Matthäus during the live broadcast could not be accepted by DFB co-coach Sandro Wagner, which is why he quickly reached for his cell phone and sent a message to the RTL presenter duo ...
Background: During the match between Poland and the Netherlands, Fuss and Matthäus had compared the problems in the Oranje's attack with those of the Germans. Wagner, who had watched the game together with the players in front of the screen, must not have liked the statements at all. Which he also let Fuss know via Whatsapp ...
"It's nonsense, of course"
"We received a message from the German camp, where there was slight irritation that we were comparing the problems in the Dutch national team's forward line with those of the German national team. That's nonsense, of course. With Havertz or Füllkrug or Undav or Maxi Beier, the German team has completely different options in width and up top. Best wishes to Herzogenaurach," came the apology from the commentary booth during the match.
"I didn't mean it in a negative way. We absolutely have players who know where the goal is," Matthäus concluded. "I was just reminiscing a bit about the past. Gerd Müller, Rudi Völler, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, perhaps they were even better for me. European footballer of the year, world champion ... But that was nothing against our strikers, they played fantastically against Scotland."
Not on a par with Rummenigge and Co. The hosts face Hungary on Wednesday - the ideal opportunity to prove Matthäus wrong ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.