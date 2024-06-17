RTL apologizes after message from DFB coach

"It's nonsense, of course"

"We received a message from the German camp, where there was slight irritation that we were comparing the problems in the Dutch national team's forward line with those of the German national team. That's nonsense, of course. With Havertz or Füllkrug or Undav or Maxi Beier, the German team has completely different options in width and up top. Best wishes to Herzogenaurach," came the apology from the commentary booth during the match.