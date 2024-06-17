Stiff person syndrome
Dion sometimes takes “very dangerous” medication
Ahead of the broadcast of a documentary about her life with a neurological disorder, Canadian singer Céline Dion has confessed to excessive use of sometimes dangerous medication in a television interview.
She started with "small things" and then turned to "very dangerous drugs" to keep going, the singer said in the interview broadcast on French channel TF1 on Sunday.
Stiff person syndrome
The 56-year-old Dion announced in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. There is no cure for the autoimmune disease, which manifests itself in acute pain, restricted movement and muscle spasms. The Canadian has not given a concert since 2020. On June 25, the documentary "I am: Céline Dion" will be released on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.
Dose constantly increased
When the pain became too severe and she had to cancel concerts and lie, she started taking anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic medication, Dion said in the television interview. When asked by journalist Anne-Claire Coudray whether she had also taken Valium, the singer replied: "Yes, among other things."
It helped a little at first, said Dion. "But soon the dose had to be increased. And when you reach a dangerous level of medication and it no longer works, you have two choices: You keep going or you stop breathing and it's over."
Definitely get help
In the interview, the singer called on people in similar situations to get help: "Don't experience pain alone (...) Accept to talk about it, but also to get advice," she said.
Despite her illness, she will sing on stage again one day, Dion assured. "I don't know when. But I will be back on stage." According to a media report, the Canadian is set to make her comeback at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris on July 26.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.