Tournament simulated

Who will win EM? EA Sports already wants to know

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 07:51

According to EA Sports, the winner of the European Football Championship has already been decided. The prediction of the "FC 24" developer (formerly "FIFA") is likely to dampen the expectations of domestic fans ahead of the Austrian national team's opening match against France this Monday.

comment0 Kommentare

As with other major sporting events before it, EA Sports used the official tournament mode of its soccer simulation to determine the winning nation of UEFA Euro 2024 with the help of more than 100 simulated matches from the group stage to the final. Bad news for Austria: it's not us.

According to the forecast, two international soccer giants will face each other in the final, namely Germany and England. In the end, however, it will not be the hosts, but England - 58 years after their last international success at London's Wembley Stadium - who will hold the trophy in their hands.

According to EA predictions, Harry Kane will score the winner for England. (Bild: EA Sports)
According to EA predictions, Harry Kane will score the winner for England.
(Bild: EA Sports)

After an exciting and thrilling battle, Harry Kane seals the victory for England with the late winning goal to make it 2:1. Whether EA Sports is right will be decided on July 14 at the latest in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

