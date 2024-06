Ten Hag learns on vacation that he can stay on

"The club management came to me when I was on vacation in Ibiza. They suddenly turned up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me," said Ten Hag, whose contract still has one year to run. The Dutchman, who has been at the English record champions since 2022, also revealed that the club had already held talks with potential successors. These are said to have included former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who according to media reports turned down the offer. "But in the end, they decided that they have the best coach," said Ten Hag.