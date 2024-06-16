Twelve arrests at demonstration in Tel Aviv

Hostage spoke to demonstrators

"For the hostages who are still in Gaza, there is only one solution: a deal between Israel and Hamas," said former hostage Andrey Kozlov in a speech that was recorded on video. While held by Hamas, he and his fellow prisoners were allowed to watch television reports of the weekly demonstrations in Israel. This had given them courage and confidence. "You are heroes." Kozlov and three other hostages were freed by the Israeli army a week ago during a large-scale operation.