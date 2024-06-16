Largest protest so far
Twelve arrests at demonstration in Tel Aviv
Tens of thousands of people once again demonstrated against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv on Saturday. According to the hostage's relatives, it was the largest protest since the beginning of the Gaza war in October. Twelve people were arrested.
The police accused them of violating public order. Among other things, the demonstrators are said to have blocked roads. Together with ten thousand others, they demanded an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip and that the government agree to a deal with Hamas. This is intended to bring the kidnapped hostages back to their families.
Hostage spoke to demonstrators
"For the hostages who are still in Gaza, there is only one solution: a deal between Israel and Hamas," said former hostage Andrey Kozlov in a speech that was recorded on video. While held by Hamas, he and his fellow prisoners were allowed to watch television reports of the weekly demonstrations in Israel. This had given them courage and confidence. "You are heroes." Kozlov and three other hostages were freed by the Israeli army a week ago during a large-scale operation.
Hamas for peace plan
On October 7, 250 hostages were abducted, around 120 of whom may still be in the isolated coastal area. It is unclear how many of them are still alive.
"Hamas and the (Palestinian) factions are ready for a comprehensive agreement that includes a ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction of what was destroyed and a comprehensive exchange of prisoners," Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised address on Sunday. The Israeli government under Netanyahu, on the other hand, wants to crush the terrorist organization militarily and disempower it politically.
