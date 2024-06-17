Klagenfurt-xxxxx

Wimmer probably gone for good
Bundesliga club Austria Klagenfurt are exploring the transfer market and are looking to bring in a midfielder who is capable of scoring goals. Two defensive positions are also to be improved. Meanwhile, a total of six Carinthian clubs are eagerly awaiting Monday's ÖFB Cup draw. . .
Things are relatively quiet at Austria Klagenfurt. But that will be over on June 24 at the latest - that's when the "Violets" (and the WAC) start their preparations for the new season. And that's when you'll see some new faces at the gates of the Klagenfurt Arena.
"Something will still happen"
Toshevski, Dehl, Koch Kühn and goalkeeper Spari are already fixed. But there still needs to be more! "Yes, something will happen. With Sinan Karweina and Andy Irving, we've lost a lot of goalscoring threat, a total of 19 goals," says managing director Peer Jaekel, revealing: "We'll sign a midfielder who's good for goals." It is very possible that this will happen before the start of training.
Concluded with Wimmer
In any case, defensive reinforcements are also needed: Because the "Violets" have as good as finished with Nico Wimmer, whose contract has expired. "As things stand, we won't be able to reach an agreement as the economic ideas are too far apart. But one thing is clear: hope dies last," says Jaekel.
Center-back and left-back
So they definitely still need a central defender, as they currently only have three men for this position with captain Thorsten Mahrer, "Makis" Gkezos and Jannik Robatsch. "That won't be enough," says Jaekel. What's more, there is only one real left-back in the shape of newcomer Kühn. "I'm not ruling out the possibility of us bringing in another player," emphasizes Jaekel.
Change of coach for the amateurs
Meanwhile, a change of coach is imminent for the Carinthian League amateurs: Nemanja Pavicevic will no longer be in charge. A possible successor: Rolf Landerl. Work is continuing on a cooperation with regional league club ASK.
Draw for the ÖFB Cup
Things get exciting for the first time this Monday with a view to the new season. The draw for the first round of the ÖFB Cup (live ORF 1, 16.15). With former women's team boss Dominik Thalhammer as "Lady Luck", six Carinthian clubs - and a single motto: make amends!
Carinthian derby possible
Carinthia's four "little ones" were all knocked out in the first round last year, WAC and Austria Klagenfurt in the round of 16 - the worst result in the last five years literally cries out for a response. Especially for our four "dwarves" (ASK, Treibach, Velden, Köttmannsdorf), the draw for the first round (July 26-28) is naturally full of suspense. A cracker against champions Sturm, Salzburg, Rapid or even a Carinthian derby is possible, but also quite difficult to get hold of due to the mode:
The draw mode
The 39 regional clubs are divided into an east pot (including Carinthia!) and a west pot, from which four or three "purebred" matches are drawn first. After that, one of the 13 second division clubs (excluding FC Liefering, Sturm Amateure, Rapid Amateure!) will be drawn for each of the remaining 25 "little ones". And only then can the remaining twelve lower league clubs each look forward to a Bundesliga team. Incidentally, this will be Velden's debut in the ÖFB Cup, while Treibach and Köttmannsdorf will be making their comeback after a one-year break.
