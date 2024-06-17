Klagenfurt-xxxxx

Things are relatively quiet at Austria Klagenfurt. But that will be over on June 24 at the latest - that's when the "Violets" (and the WAC) start their preparations for the new season. And that's when you'll see some new faces at the gates of the Klagenfurt Arena.

"Something will still happen"

Toshevski, Dehl, Koch Kühn and goalkeeper Spari are already fixed. But there still needs to be more! "Yes, something will happen. With Sinan Karweina and Andy Irving, we've lost a lot of goalscoring threat, a total of 19 goals," says managing director Peer Jaekel, revealing: "We'll sign a midfielder who's good for goals." It is very possible that this will happen before the start of training.