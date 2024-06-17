Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After complaint

State confirms controversial warehouse in St. Pölten

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 09:15

A huge fresh food storage facility in the south of St. Pölten has been given the green light once again. According to the province, it does not conflict with a flood project. The city sees its work vindicated, opponents want to fight on.

comment0 Kommentare

The construction of a large fresh food warehouse by the Rewe Group on 17 hectares in the south of the provincial capital is one step closer - even if it is still mainly lawyers who are currently involved. Most recently, those of the state were in demand. This was preceded by a supervisory complaint to the Office of the Lower Austrian Provincial Government by the St. Pölten Green Party.

Rezoning demanded
They had invoked the Spatial Planning Act because the area is located in the danger zone of a 100-year flood (HQ100). "We are calling for the entire floodplain to be designated as a retention area, as is now mandatory for HQ100 areas under the Lower Austrian Spatial Planning Act," said party spokesperson Christina Engel-Unterberger.

However, the state has now decided that "in order to ensure the best possible use and protection of the habitat, there is no obligation to designate areas for which a flood protection project has already been drawn up and concrete steps have been taken for official approval". The planned Rewe warehouse can therefore be built. SPÖ Mayor Matthias Stadler sees the work in the town hall confirmed - once again: "Using this area with the best transport connections not only makes sense from an ecological point of view in terms of efficient routes, but also strengthens the business location."

Zitat Icon

We've been pretty much spat at and even shouted at. But now it has been confirmed: Rewe can build and still needs flood protection.

Vizebürgermeister Harald Ludwig

Just under three months ago, the Federal Administrative Court (BVwG) had its turn. Two environmental protection organizations had lodged an appeal against the state's decision not to require an environmental impact assessment for the flood protection project. However, the BVwG dismissed the appeal as unfounded.

"Serious work"
The new "stage victory" is a source of satisfaction for SPÖ Deputy Mayor Harald Ludwig. "Of course you can have different opinions, but we've already been pretty chewed out and even shouted at. But you can see that serious work has been done." Ludwig, however, expects that this latest court decision will also be contested. Engel-Unterberger: "Why the state is paving the way for the sealing of 17 hectares of farmland instead of giving the rivers space is incomprehensible to us from a spatial planning perspective."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf