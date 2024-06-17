State confirms controversial warehouse in St. Pölten

However, the state has now decided that "in order to ensure the best possible use and protection of the habitat, there is no obligation to designate areas for which a flood protection project has already been drawn up and concrete steps have been taken for official approval". The planned Rewe warehouse can therefore be built. SPÖ Mayor Matthias Stadler sees the work in the town hall confirmed - once again: "Using this area with the best transport connections not only makes sense from an ecological point of view in terms of efficient routes, but also strengthens the business location."