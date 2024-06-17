Vorteilswelt
Impressive skills

Top performances by the Florianis in northern Burgenland

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 09:00

In the district of Eisenstadt-Umgebung, the best groups of active and youth firefighters were determined at the district fire service performance competition.

comment0 Kommentare

At the weekend, the annual district fire service performance competition was held at the Zagersdorf sports ground, where both the youth and active groups were able to put their skills to the test.

In ideal weather conditions, a total of 70 youth groups and 52 active groups competed. The district competition in northern Burgenland, which was a complete success, once again attracted numerous spectators.

In the active category, the group from Klingenbach came out on top and secured first place in the bronze competition. They were followed by the teams from Zillingtal and Neufeld in second and third place. Zillingtal came out on top in the silver competition. The fire department group from Steinbrunn came third ahead of Klingenbach.

The Klingenbach team excelled in the bronze competition.
The Klingenbach team excelled in the bronze competition.
(Bild: BFKDO)

Even more impressive was the line-up of youth fire brigade groups, which enriched the competition with more than 70 participating groups. In the bronze competition, the group from Schützen am Gebirge took the lead and secured first place. They were followed by the teams from Müllendorf and Steinbrunn. In the silver competition, the team from the market town of Zillingtal took first place, followed by the young talents from Steinbrunn and Klingenbach/Oslip.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
