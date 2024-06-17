Top performances by the Florianis in northern Burgenland

Even more impressive was the line-up of youth fire brigade groups, which enriched the competition with more than 70 participating groups. In the bronze competition, the group from Schützen am Gebirge took the lead and secured first place. They were followed by the teams from Müllendorf and Steinbrunn. In the silver competition, the team from the market town of Zillingtal took first place, followed by the young talents from Steinbrunn and Klingenbach/Oslip.