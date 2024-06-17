Up to 35 degrees
Next week will bring bathing weather throughout Austria
With the exception of thunderstorms, the weather will be at its best in the coming week. Temperatures will rise significantly from Monday, reaching over 30 degrees Celsius. Friday is expected to be the hottest with 35 degrees.
Monday will begin with sunshine in most of Austria. However, according to Geosphere Austria, there may be rain showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and hills, initially in North Tyrol and later throughout the mountains and Alpine foothills. Early temperatures will rise to ten to 16 degrees, with daytime highs of 24 to 29 degrees.
Tuesday will be a sunny day. The chance of rain is low and the wind will be light. Temperatures will be between twelve and 32 degrees.
The Austrian severe weather center speaks of a "first short heat wave of the year."
Moderate wind on Wednesday
The weather will remain sunny and midsummery on Wednesday, but there may be isolated thunderstorms in the west. Moderate winds will blow from different directions. Meteorologists are expecting temperatures between twelve and 33 degrees.
On Thursday, thunderstorms may occur in the south and along the northern side of the Alps, while Saharan dust may cloud the sunshine in the east. Temperatures will reach 16 to 34 degrees.
Heavy thunderstorms on Friday
At 35 degrees, the peak of the bathing weather is expected on Friday. At the same time, thunderstorm activity will increase from Vorarlberg to Salzburg from the early hours of the morning. In the eastern half of the country, thunderstorms, some of them heavy, can also be expected during the course of the day. Temperatures are expected to be between 14 and 24 degrees in the morning and between 23 and 35 degrees in the afternoon.
