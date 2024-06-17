Next week will bring bathing weather throughout Austria

Heavy thunderstorms on Friday

At 35 degrees, the peak of the bathing weather is expected on Friday. At the same time, thunderstorm activity will increase from Vorarlberg to Salzburg from the early hours of the morning. In the eastern half of the country, thunderstorms, some of them heavy, can also be expected during the course of the day. Temperatures are expected to be between 14 and 24 degrees in the morning and between 23 and 35 degrees in the afternoon.