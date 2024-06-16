Construction industry angry
Germany cuts money for its highways
Germany is apparently planning significant cuts in investment in its highway network. The funds for this are to be cut by a fifth in the coming year and there will also be one billion euros less money in each of the following years.
The funds for Autobahn GmbH, which builds and operates the freeways, are to be cut by 20 percent next year compared to previous plans, reports the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), citing the government's draft of the German federal budget for 2025.
One billion euros less in 2025
Instead of 6.29 billion euros, there will only be 4.99 billion euros next year. According to the FAZ, investments will also be cut by around one billion euros in 2026 and 2027, and by a further 378 million euros in 2028. A ministry spokesperson declined to comment on Saturday, referring to the ongoing budget preparation.
According to the newspaper, the cuts are even more dramatic if one takes into account the fact that Autobahn GmbH has registered a higher demand than provided for in the current financial planning. According to the company's internal calculations, there will be a shortfall of 4.1 billion euros over the next four years for the construction, expansion, maintenance and operation of the freeways.
Autobahn GmbH has increased financial requirements, particularly for the urgently needed bridge modernization programme, a spokesperson, who did not wish to comment on the impending cuts, told the FAZ.
Construction industry reacts with criticism
"The sad tradition of Germany cutting its roads and bridges to the bone is unfortunately continuing," Peter Hübner, President of the Federation of the German Construction Industry, told the newspaper. "For decades, too little has been invested, not even in maintenance."
