PREVIEW: Ironman aktuell on Sunday

The 25th Ironman Austria has started! The men's pros dived into the water at the Klagenfurt lido right on time at 6.30 am. The first athlete is expected at the Seepark Hotel at around 7.15 am. On the bike, this year's race will once again go twice along the southern shore to the Faakersee and back over the Rupertiberg. The winner is expected at the end of the marathon at the lido. In total, there are 3.8 km to swim, 180 km to cycle and 42.2 km to run.