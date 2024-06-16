Punctually at 6.30 a.m.
PREVIEW: Ironman aktuell on Sunday
The 25th Ironman Austria has started! The men's pros dived into the water at the Klagenfurt lido right on time at 6.30 am. The first athlete is expected at the Seepark Hotel at around 7.15 am. On the bike, this year's race will once again go twice along the southern shore to the Faakersee and back over the Rupertiberg. The winner is expected at the end of the marathon at the lido. In total, there are 3.8 km to swim, 180 km to cycle and 42.2 km to run.
Let's go! Because Lake Wörthersee does not measure 22 degrees, the Ironman pros are allowed to take part today in a wetsuit. The starting signal was given at 6.30 am at the Klagenfurt lido. At around 7.15 am, the first athlete will get out of the water at the Seepark Hotel and get on his bike - according to the experience of recent years, this will be ex-professional swimmer Lukasz Wojt.
25th Ironman Austria
- The start is at 6.30 am on Sunday at the Klagenfurt lido, the swim exit is after 3.8 km at the Hotel Seepark. The first athlete is expected there at around 7.15 am.
- The bike course leads over 180 km along the south shore road to Velden, to Lake Faak, back to Velden and up the Rupertiberg. Via Ludmannsdorf and Köttmannsdorf, the route then leads back to the Hotel Seepark - and from there onto the second lap.
- The marathon runs between Krumpendorf and Klagenfurt city center. The winner is expected at the Klagenfurt lido shortly before 3 pm.
New, old bike course
This year, as in the early days, a 90 km loop will be run twice. The cycle route leads over 180 km along the south shore road to Velden, to Lake Faak, back to Velden and up the Rupertiberg. Via Ludmannsdorf and Köttmannsdorf, the route then leads back to the Hotel Seepark - and from there onto the second loop.
The marathon then runs between Krumpendorf and Klagenfurt city center. The winner is expected at the Klagenfurt lido shortly before 3 pm.
This article will be updated regularly.
