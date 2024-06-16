Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Punctually at 6.30 a.m.

PREVIEW: Ironman aktuell on Sunday

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 06:44

The 25th Ironman Austria has started! The men's pros dived into the water at the Klagenfurt lido right on time at 6.30 am. The first athlete is expected at the Seepark Hotel at around 7.15 am. On the bike, this year's race will once again go twice along the southern shore to the Faakersee and back over the Rupertiberg. The winner is expected at the end of the marathon at the lido. In total, there are 3.8 km to swim, 180 km to cycle and 42.2 km to run.

comment0 Kommentare

Let's go! Because Lake Wörthersee does not measure 22 degrees, the Ironman pros are allowed to take part today in a wetsuit. The starting signal was given at 6.30 am at the Klagenfurt lido. At around 7.15 am, the first athlete will get out of the water at the Seepark Hotel and get on his bike - according to the experience of recent years, this will be ex-professional swimmer Lukasz Wojt.

25th Ironman Austria

  • The start is at 6.30 am on Sunday at the Klagenfurt lido, the swim exit is after 3.8 km at the Hotel Seepark. The first athlete is expected there at around 7.15 am.
  • The bike course leads over 180 km along the south shore road to Velden, to Lake Faak, back to Velden and up the Rupertiberg. Via Ludmannsdorf and Köttmannsdorf, the route then leads back to the Hotel Seepark - and from there onto the second lap.
  • The marathon runs between Krumpendorf and Klagenfurt city center. The winner is expected at the Klagenfurt lido shortly before 3 pm.

New, old bike course
This year, as in the early days, a 90 km loop will be run twice. The cycle route leads over 180 km along the south shore road to Velden, to Lake Faak, back to Velden and up the Rupertiberg. Via Ludmannsdorf and Köttmannsdorf, the route then leads back to the Hotel Seepark - and from there onto the second loop.

The marathon then runs between Krumpendorf and Klagenfurt city center. The winner is expected at the Klagenfurt lido shortly before 3 pm.

This article will be updated regularly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Plieschnig
Stefan Plieschnig
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf