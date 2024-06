Quadruplet lambs make sheep farmer beam with joy

Birth within an hour

It was only on Friday that the time had come within an hour. First the ewe gave birth to the first two lambs, then, after a delay, the two stragglers. Everything looks good so far, but the stress is just beginning for the keeper. "Because we will certainly have to feed more. The sheep only has two teats," says Fischereder, who also has to look after her two daughters - who are three and four years old - "on the side". But she is confident that the little miracle in Eberstalzell will turn out well.