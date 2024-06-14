"Devastating"
Grande speaks out about Nickelodeon scandal for the first time
In the documentary series "Quiet on Set", which was released last March, fierce accusations were made against the US channel Nickelodeon. Now Ariana Grande, who also became famous through the channel, has spoken out for the first time.
In the documentary "Quiet on Set" in March, serious allegations were made against the television channel Nickelodeon. Among other things, it was about unwanted physical advances.
These accusations were mainly directed at producer Dan Schneider. He is said to have "tormented and humiliated" crew members and actors, and there were also allegations of serious sexual harassment of child stars. However, Schneider denied any allegations and sued for defamation of character.
Ariana Grande, who also became famous as a child star on Nickelodeon, has now spoken out for the first time. She explained in the podcast "Podcrushed" that it was "devastating" to hear the stories of other child actors.
The singer also added: "I think the sets need to be made safer for kids to act. And I think there should be therapists."
Thought it was "humor that pushed the boundaries"
In the interview, she reveals that Grande herself did not have any similar negative experiences on set. She said that she used to consider sexually charged scenes in the children's series to be "humor that pushed the boundaries".
She sees it differently today: "When I look back on some of the clips now, I think 'Damn, really? Oh shit'". She made it clear that she still has to come to terms with her time as a child star on Nickelodeon and that her relationship to that time has changed over the years.
