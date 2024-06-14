"We are sorry"
Beckham: Anonymous apology on car after documentary
According to ex-football star David Beckham, he has experienced more sympathy for past difficult experiences since his Netflix documentary. He still has a note that was on the windshield of his car when he and his wife Victoria came out of a pub recently, the 49-year-old told the US magazine "Variety".
"It said: 'We're sorry for the way you were treated'." It was not noted on the note who had written the text. "I think that's how people felt after the documentary," said Beckham. Last fall, a documentary about the former England international footballer was released on the streaming service Netflix. Among other things, it sheds light on his treatment by the public after the 1998 World Cup.
Beckham had received a red card in the round of 16 match against Argentina and had to watch from the sidelines as England were knocked out of the tournament on penalties. The failure was largely blamed on him and he was sometimes severely criticized. As Beckham recounted in the fall, he experienced a depressive episode as a result.
"Nobody talked about it 20 years ago"
He himself took away from the documentary "Beckham" "how important mental health is", the ex-football star now said. "Because 20 years ago, nobody talked about it." Today, it is "so great that people can actually talk about their feelings".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.