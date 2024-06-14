Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Successful mission

“A good feeling to have rescued the woman”

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 11:20

The head of operations (29) of a special team from Laakirchen was instrumental in the rescue of an injured 48-year-old woman from Bad Ischl lying in the Rettenbach on Wednesday. The injured woman had fallen ten meters down a 50 degree slope, landed in the water and was completely helpless. She was rescued by river rescuers.

comment0 Kommentare

The woman was totally relieved and was very happy when we came to her," says Anna Zimmermann, head of the Laakirchen water rescue team. The 29-year-old and her colleagues specialize in rescues in flowing waters, which is why they are called out to operations all over Upper Austria.

At around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the special team had to be called out to search for a person in the Rettenbachklamm gorge near Bad Ischl. As reported, the police had been notified at around 1.45 p.m. that a 48-year-old local woman had gone missing.

Anna Zimmermann and her colleagues rescued the injured woman. (Bild: Angelika Neuhofer)
Anna Zimmermann and her colleagues rescued the injured woman.
(Bild: Angelika Neuhofer)

Dangerous maneuvers by drivers
"We were informed via pager and then drove from Laakirchen to Bad Ischl in our emergency vehicle with blue lights flashing," says Zimmermann. The journey was not exactly straightforward due to some drivers reacting in an inappropriate manner. "Some, for example, brake abruptly when a car with blue lights appears behind them." Alpine police and firefighters were also alerted.

At around 4 p.m., the missing woman phoned a friend and explained that she urgently needed help. After falling over a steep slope, she was lying in the Rettenbach stream, unable to move.

Injured person rescued with a stretcher
50 minutes later, the injured woman was found in the water on the riverbank. "We quickly rescued the woman lying on her back using a stretcher and handed her over to paramedics from the Red Cross," explains Zimmermann, who regularly practises this type of operation. Her conclusion: "It's an absolutely great feeling when you can rescue people who are still alive. Unfortunately, that doesn't happen that often here."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf