Is Gustavo Santos about to leave the Rheindorf?
His managers want to prise Brasilo striker Gustavo Santos, who joined from Dornbirn in the summer of 2023, away from Altach. However, sporting director Roland Kirchler is still waiting for a clear offer.
Altach are now threatened with the loss of Gustavo Santos. The 27-year-old joined the Rheindörfler from FC Dornbirn in the summer of 2023. In the past season, the striker made 20 appearances and played 1,347 minutes, scoring five goals and providing four assists. Injuries and a suspension prevented him from getting more playing time.
"Gustavo's managers came to me around two weeks ago and told me that there would be an offer for him. So far, however, I don't have anything concrete on my desk," says sporting director Roland Kirchler, "if the transfer fee is right for him, we will of course not put any obstacles in his way."
Should Santos actually leave, Kirchler would sign another striker: "If he stays, then we'll have Bahloul, Lincoln, Fridrikas, Santos and Nuhiu."
No decision has yet been made on Paul Koller. Sturm Graz are still interested, but head of sport Andreas Schicker is currently giving preference to other topics, so Koller will have to be patient.
On the other hand, a decision is in the offing for the goalkeeper position. Following the rejection of Jonas Wendlinger (Ried), the SCRA sporting director has an Austrian keeper on the line, who he intends to present in the next few days.
Preparation begins
Altach start their preparations on Monday afternoon. Test matches are planned in Lochau (June 21), in Nenzing (June 22), in Lucerne (June 29), in Bludenz against Stuttgart II (July 2), at SW Bregenz (July 6), against Grasshoppers (July 13) and as a highlight against Freiburg (July 19).
The first round of the ÖFB Cup will take place a week after the final test, with the 2024/25 Bundesliga season kicking off another week later. It will be Altach's eleventh in a row and 14th overall. Elred Faisst
