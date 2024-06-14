Germany vs Scotland LIVE from 9pm

The 36-year-old Nagelsmann, who took over as national coach in October 2023, made this clear again just a few days before the start. "We want to win the tournament," said Nagelsmann about the team's goal. "It's probably not the best thing for us to make the big claim that we want to be European champions. We will face up to the task." Toni Kroos saw little room for failure. "We have a big responsibility for the mood in the country over the next few weeks. Knowing this pressure, we must try to enjoy the whole thing," said the midfield strategist.