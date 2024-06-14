European Championship opening match
Germany vs Scotland LIVE from 9pm
Here we go! Host nation Germany will face Scotland in the opening game of the European Championship. It kicks off at 9pm, we'll be reporting live (ticker below).
The Scottish national team is Germany's first opponent at the home European Championships in Munich today. Coach Julian Nagelsmann's side are aiming to pick up three points at the start of the continental tournament. Even the absence of Aleksandar Pavlovic due to injury is unlikely to dampen the soccer euphoria in the country, with the debate surrounding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer causing more irritation. Scotland - in the stands - will be looking to counter this with masses of players.
Germany's image as a tournament team par excellence has been deeply tarnished in recent years. The DFB team was eliminated without a trace at the last two World Cups and bowed out of EURO 2021 in the round of 16. Despite this, there is only one result at the home tournament that will satisfy the public. Anything other than the European Championship title would be seen as a disappointment.
The 36-year-old Nagelsmann, who took over as national coach in October 2023, made this clear again just a few days before the start. "We want to win the tournament," said Nagelsmann about the team's goal. "It's probably not the best thing for us to make the big claim that we want to be European champions. We will face up to the task." Toni Kroos saw little room for failure. "We have a big responsibility for the mood in the country over the next few weeks. Knowing this pressure, we must try to enjoy the whole thing," said the midfield strategist.
Backing after criticism of Neuer
In terms of personnel, there will be no surprises against the Scots and Nagelsmann could field the oldest German starting eleven at a major tournament for 24 years. The expected line-up would have an average age of 28.7 years. At 38, the oldest player would be goalkeeper Neuer, around whom discussions have eased after his blunder in the 2-1 test against Greece. However, Nagelsmann and the DFB players were clearly in favor of the Bayern captain. "Manu gives every team incredible support. We're all totally behind him," said striker Niclas Füllkrug.
Munich expect Scottish invasion
The task will be "very difficult" for Scotland, as Liverpool captain Andy Robertson noted, "but we're looking forward to it and will give it our all". The outsiders in Group A will be relying on the support of tens of thousands of fans in addition to their own improved qualities for their European Championship opener. The supporters, known as the "Tartan Army" and often dressed in traditional kilts, are considered to be hard-drinking. According to media reports, 200,000 Scots are expected in Germany. However, only a fraction make it into the stadium.
Switzerland and Hungary are further group opponents for Germany and the Scots. For the latter, this will be their fourth European Championship - and they have never made it through to the knockout round. They have also been eliminated in the preliminary round at eight World Cup finals. The most recent highlight was a 0-0 draw against rivals England at the European Championship tournament three years ago.
Scots aim for promotion for the first time
"Our aim is to progress in this group," said defender Scott McKenna. "The only way to achieve that is to take it one game at a time. This week we'll just focus on Germany and then we'll move on to next week." The team's other games are in Cologne and Stuttgart.
For Nagelsmann, Scotland are no longer a classic kick-and-rush team; he attested that the Scots "really have a lot of potential". BVB striker Füllkrug also emphasized that the Scots are not just a wall team, but also know how to impress with powerful pressing.
