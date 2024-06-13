Caught on camera
Burglar duo caught: mother comes forward!
A young burglar duo caused tens of thousands of euros in damage to a company in Carinthia - the "fun" didn't last long. Photos of the crime went viral on social media, and according to the alleged mother, the accused girl is now being "hounded" on the internet.
A crippled power supply, a damaged forklift truck, scattered paint powder and graffiti-covered walls and doors, as well as a stolen computer and a smashed window: a violent outcome after a break-in at a company in Ebenthal.
On Wednesday, the police published pictures of the break-in in March: they show a girl and a boy - both in their teens - who had been in the company for several hours and had probably had a good time there. "After consulting with the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt, they ordered the publication of the photos for the purpose of a manhunt," the police said.
After being published by the police, the pictures of the young people also found their way onto social media - where the two were quickly recognized and reported to the police. They are two 14-year-olds from the district of Klagenfurt-Land.
Mother of the perpetrator: "It doesn't have to be so rushed"
Suddenly, the alleged mother of the girl spoke up online: "I recognized my daughter from the photos myself today and we filed a self-report," the mother wrote, asking for the published photos to be removed: "She was still 13 at the time. It shouldn't have happened," she wrote in a message to an Instagram page that had also published the pictures. It shouldn't have happened and was extreme crap "that she did for the first time in her life!" The supposed mother nevertheless voices criticism: "She's still young and it's now being rushed everywhere in the comments!"
There doesn't have to be so much hounding on the internet against such a young girl!
What she would have to face was punishment enough: "There doesn't have to be so much hounding on the Internet against such a young girl!" was the message, which is said to have come from the alleged mother of the perpetrator.
The stolen goods were seized by the police during a voluntary inspection: "The young people will be released after the investigations have been completed," the police said in a statement.
