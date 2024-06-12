Open words
Messi will end his career at Inter Miami
Inter Miami will be the last club Lionel Messi will play for in his active professional soccer career. The 36-year-old said this in an interview with "ESPN Argentina" on Wednesday.
The 2022 World Cup winner moved from Paris St. Germain to the Major League Soccer club last summer and his contract runs until the end of 2025. There was no information on whether an extension is conceivable. In any case, the attacking star does not yet feel ready to end his career. "I'm not ready to leave soccer yet. I've played all my life, I enjoy the training sessions, the routine day after day, the matches. I'm a bit scared that it will all end at once," said Messi.
He continued: "The fact that we won the World Cup has helped a lot to see things in a different way. But I try not to think about it. I try to enjoy it. I do that more now because I know I don't have much time left. That's why I enjoy my time with the club and I'm lucky to have good teammates and friends by my side. I also enjoy my time with the national team, where I also have good friends, and a lot of them. I enjoy these little details that I know I'll miss when I'm no longer playing."
Preparing for the Copa America
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently preparing with the Argentinian national team to defend their title at the Copa America in the USA. The Argentinians will face Canada (June 20), Chile (June 25) and Peru (June 29) in Group A.
