“Dozens of dogs are being hoarded in my house!”

Drama began in the summer of 2023

The "animal lover" moved to a small village near Waidhofen an der Thaya in the Waldviertel with a companion and 42 dogs in the middle of the previous year. She only wanted to spend four and a half months there as a temporary solution with "a maximum of two dogs", she had explained to the landlady - the "Krone" reported several times about the country's best-known animal hoarder.