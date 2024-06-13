Company bankruptcies increased by 82.4 percent

There are problems above all in the construction industry, where 18 bankruptcies (+12 cases) have been recorded to date. This is closely followed by car repair shops with 16 insolvencies (+ 4 cases). In addition, ten accommodation and catering businesses had to file for insolvency - four fewer than in the first half of 2023. "These three sectors have set the tone in the insolvency statistics for many years and are responsible for almost half of all cases," says Nesensohn. In view of the high price level in Austria, for example for energy, these sectors are suffering in particular.