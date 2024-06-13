No information about plans
Floriani resignation: “embers” after crisis summit
The people of Dürnkrut were eagerly awaiting more detailed information about the meeting held yesterday, Wednesday, between Mayor Stefan Istvanek and the fire department command. Will the dispute over the emergency vehicle continue? Both sides report a basically positive outcome - but are keeping quiet about the details.
As reported, the Florianis had threatened to resign if the municipal leadership did not keep its promises regarding the purchase of a new emergency vehicle (HLF3). The sticking point: the assurances were made under Istvanek's predecessor Herbert Bauch.
Meeting should bring first solutions
Yesterday's meeting had been expected to produce proposals for solutions, especially as the Gänserndorf district fire service commander Georg Schicker had been involved in advance as a mediator. This made the disappointment after the meeting all the greater: it is not clear from the statements whether the "fire" has now been extinguished.
"It was a positive conversation," said fire department commander Josef Baumgartner briefly on the phone, with almost identical comments from Mayor Istvanek. Even when asked that if things went well, they could at least let the public know how things were progressing, both remained silent.
The conversation was positive. I won't say anything about the further course of events. And you will hear exactly the same from the head of the fire department.
Stefan Istvanek, Dürnkruts Bürgermeister, setzt auf Geheimhaltung
After all, there is legitimate interest in the town: Many Dürnkrut residents were always enthusiastic about the fire department festival - which has since been canceled at short notice - whether as Floriani or supporters.
Florianis rolled up the case: Online explanation the evening before
The case is not only irritating for insiders, as the fire department had issued a very detailed statement the evening before, which documents the case in detail - with minutes of discussions since the beginning of 2017: "You may be able to understand from our detailed statement that we have been begging and pleading for many years now for the issue to be seriously addressed," it read, among other things.
Now the discussion is shifting to "internal village grapevine" - and inevitably also to social media: "The general public understands what it wants to understand and reads things between the lines that are not there," it says.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.