Graz "shopping tour"
New champion player signs with the 99ers
The shopping spree of the new 99ers continues. With the signing of Tim Harnisch from ice hockey champions Salzburg, Graz, under the leadership of neo-president Herbert Jerich, are stepping on the gas and bringing a well-known forward to the Murstadt for the next two years.
Harnisch, who has already won the championship title three times with Salzburg, will wear the jersey of the Graz99ers from the coming season. The forward is regarded as a strong skater who can read the game very well and has enormous potential. Last season, he scored four goals and eight assists for the team from Mozartstadt. Harnisch went through the entire Salzburg youth academy. The 180 cm tall attacker has played a total of 190 games (14 goals/18 assists) in the ICE Hockey League. He has also been repeatedly nominated for the Austrian national team, which underlines his quality at international level.
"Wants to fight for the title!"
99ers sports director Philipp Pinter is happy: "We are very pleased that Tim has chosen the 99ers. I've known him personally for a long time, as he played four U20 World Championships for us. That doesn't happen every day in Austrian ice hockey - it also shows how much class Tim has." The forward himself clearly states his goals in Graz: "The goal is clear: I want to fight for the title with the 99ers!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.