New champion player signs with the 99ers

Harnisch, who has already won the championship title three times with Salzburg, will wear the jersey of the Graz99ers from the coming season. The forward is regarded as a strong skater who can read the game very well and has enormous potential. Last season, he scored four goals and eight assists for the team from Mozartstadt. Harnisch went through the entire Salzburg youth academy. The 180 cm tall attacker has played a total of 190 games (14 goals/18 assists) in the ICE Hockey League. He has also been repeatedly nominated for the Austrian national team, which underlines his quality at international level.