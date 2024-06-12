Childhood dream fulfilled
Olympic sailor is at home on the world’s oceans
Lukas Haberl, a Salzburger by choice, sails in the boat with Tanja Frank under the five rings. Preparations are in full swing. The second training block before Marseille awaits.
For the second of a total of four training blocks, Lukas Haberl is heading back to the sailing area off Marseille today. Where the Tyrolean-born sailor and his foresailor Tanja Frank (Union Yacht Club Neusiedlersee) will continue to fine-tune the Nacra 17 for the Olympic Games.
"So far, the focus has been on material tests, but we're already pretty far along," says the 24-year-old, who is looking forward to racing. However, the helmsman also knows that big tests await: "It's difficult to adjust. During the test regattas, the wind came from all sides in turn."
While 31-year-old Frank, the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist in Rio, will be attacking under the five rings for the third time in the modified Nacra 17 after a detour in the 49erFX, Haberl is fulfilling a childhood dream with his premiere: "Since 2008, when I first consciously watched the Olympics on TV, I knew that I wanted to be there one day."
Haberl put many other things in his life on the back burner for this, benefiting from the advantages of being a student of the Salzburg School Sports Model (SSM) and finding his sailing home at UYC Mondsee. He also highlights the two-time Olympic champions in the Nacra 17 predecessor class Tornado Roman Hagara and Hans-Peter Steinacher as important mentors.
Having grown up in Vöcklabruck, the athlete has had an apartment in Salzburg for four years, where he has his main residence. "I spend six days a month there," says the Olympic starter, who has also become a Salzburg resident by choice. Or is he an Upper Austrian? "I can't say what I am." One thing is certain: at home on the world's oceans. On which he also indulges in his hobby of wingfoiling. The equipment is always with him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.