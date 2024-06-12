Olympic sailor is at home on the world’s oceans

Having grown up in Vöcklabruck, the athlete has had an apartment in Salzburg for four years, where he has his main residence. "I spend six days a month there," says the Olympic starter, who has also become a Salzburg resident by choice. Or is he an Upper Austrian? "I can't say what I am." One thing is certain: at home on the world's oceans. On which he also indulges in his hobby of wingfoiling. The equipment is always with him.