In serious danger
Ronaldo and Modric chase Vastic’s European Championship record
Ivica Vastic's record as the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history is in serious danger at the upcoming finals. At the age of 38 years and 257 days, the former ÖFB team player scored from a penalty in the 93rd minute of the 2008 home tournament against Poland to make the final score 1:1. The mark could be broken in Germany by two greats of world soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo will be 39 years and 134 days old when Portugal kick off, while Luka Modric will be 38 years and 280 days old for Croatia's opener.
Vastic is relaxed about the threat of losing his record. "The record is an honor for me, but if players like Ronaldo or Modric surpass me, that's just as much of an honor and wouldn't make me sad. The whole thing is only ever an issue at a European Championship anyway," said Vastic.
In 2008, as a former LASK player, the former high-class technician surprisingly made it into the ÖFB European Championship squad. He was substituted in the 64th minute against Poland and his big moment came in stoppage time after a foul on Sebastian Prödl. Vastic showed no nerves in the sold-out Happel Stadium and converted with aplomb. He didn't feel any nerves, the now 54-year-old said. "I was an experienced shooter, had enough practice and wasn't nervous. I just thought about how I was going to put the ball in."
Thanks to this goal, Vastic is still the only Austrian to have scored a goal at both a European Championship and a World Cup. In 1998, he also scored the 1:1 against Chile in the final. By scoring against Poland, the ÖFB team kept their chances of reaching the quarter-finals alive despite the previous 0:1 against Croatia, before a 0:1 against Germany - with Vastic on the substitutes' bench - meant their elimination.
Nevertheless, the former Sturm Graz and Austria professional still has fond memories of the home tournament. "The memory is positive for me, not only because of that goal, but also because of the great euphoria that prevailed at the time. I would have liked to have played against Germany too, but I was grateful to have been at the European Championship at all."
"Very tough group, but ..."
In 2008, the ÖFB team went into the final round as the clear outsiders. This time, expectations are higher, even if they are up against top-class group opponents and there are prominent absentees. "We have a very tough group, but I'm still confident. The team is capable of reaching the knockout phase. The players have shown great performances recently and have matured as a team," emphasized Vastic.
Austria's four-time Footballer of the Year is currently Head of Player Development at the clubs of SEH Sports & Entertainment Holding, which include Bundesliga club Austria Klagenfurt, German regional league side Viktoria Berlin and Croatian promoted first division side HNK Sibenik. Vastic made 50 international appearances and scored 14 goals for the national team; his last appearance in an ÖFB jersey was in the European Championship match against Poland.
