Ronaldo and Modric chase Vastic’s European Championship record

In 2008, as a former LASK player, the former high-class technician surprisingly made it into the ÖFB European Championship squad. He was substituted in the 64th minute against Poland and his big moment came in stoppage time after a foul on Sebastian Prödl. Vastic showed no nerves in the sold-out Happel Stadium and converted with aplomb. He didn't feel any nerves, the now 54-year-old said. "I was an experienced shooter, had enough practice and wasn't nervous. I just thought about how I was going to put the ball in."