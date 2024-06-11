Schwarz tends to take a speed break after injury

Hoping for the Sölden race! After his serious fall and torn cruciate ligament in Bormio last December, ski ace Marco Schwarz continues to work hard for his comeback after his vacation in Thailand. Strength training is on the program from Monday to Friday, with endurance sessions in the afternoon. Until two weeks ago, he was still doing his rehab every day at lunchtime at the Olympic Center in Klagenfurt, but this has now been reduced to three times a week. "It's currently going according to plan. The progress is good, but there's still a long way to go before I can ski," says the Carinthian. He was already back on touring skis at the end of March - at least uphill, then he took the lift downhill.