Comeback in Sölden
Schwarz tends to take a speed break after injury
ÖSV ace Marco Schwarz is hoping for a comeback at the Sölden race! The Carinthian should be back on the slopes at the beginning of August. However, he is not planning to take part in the speed races in the near future.
Hoping for the Sölden race! After his serious fall and torn cruciate ligament in Bormio last December, ski ace Marco Schwarz continues to work hard for his comeback after his vacation in Thailand. Strength training is on the program from Monday to Friday, with endurance sessions in the afternoon. Until two weeks ago, he was still doing his rehab every day at lunchtime at the Olympic Center in Klagenfurt, but this has now been reduced to three times a week. "It's currently going according to plan. The progress is good, but there's still a long way to go before I can ski," says the Carinthian. He was already back on touring skis at the end of March - at least uphill, then he took the lift downhill.
He wants to be back on the snow at the beginning of August, after which he is due to go on a three-week camp in Chile. Ideally, his comeback is planned for the first race of the season in Sölden. "That would be my goal, but if it's only enough for Levi or Gurgl then, that's ok too."
For the time being, there will not be a similarly dense race program as last winter, the focus is back on the technical disciplines - Schwarz tends to take a break from speed. "In the long term, however, I want to race all disciplines again. But that won't happen overnight," says the 28-year-old. And a real highlight awaits the Radentheiner in the coming season anyway - the home World Championships in Saalbach. "Having the World Championships at home is something very special. It motivates you in training!"
Marco believes in the final
The 2021 combined world champion is confident about the upcoming European Championships in Germany. "We'll make it to the final," says Marco. "We have a good team and are always good for surprises." And "Blacky" should know, as he was in rehab together with ÖFB star David Alaba. The two are still in contact. "We still talk to each other. It was a great experience, something cool developed." Did he give Alaba a tip or two for the Euros? "I don't think he needs advice from someone who doesn't know anything," laughs Schwarz, who has been a regular at the ÖFB Cup final in Klagenfurt in the last two years and performed the honorary kick-off there.
He may also go to Germany for the European Championship - Alaba has not yet been invited. "Maybe I'll ask, now he's in the coaching team," smiles Marco. "The atmosphere at these games is tremendous. You don't get that when you're skiing. But Schladming, Kitzbühel and the Swiss races are cool for us too," enthuses Schwarz.
