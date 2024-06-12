Where one million older people are disadvantaged

At the party council in Wieselburg, Lower Austria, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler gave his much-cited "heart and brain" speech. The demand for a right to an analog life received particular attention then and still does today. "With their hard work, the older generation has made this country what it is today. They deserve our respect for this. Respect for older people also means that no one should be punished if they don't want to take every step in life digitally," said the party. At the plenary session on Wednesday, the SPÖ will table an urgent motion in parliament - and will turn the demand into a law as soon as possible.