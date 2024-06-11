"That's realistic"
When speed ace Ortlieb wants to return to skiing
Austria's female skiers are currently undergoing fitness training. The "West Group" from Tyrol and Vorarlberg is currently stationed near Lake Mondsee. Vice world champion Nina Ortlieb is working hard on her comeback and revealed to the "Krone" when she would like to return to skiing.
Winter sportswomen are made in summer. The local ski ladies know this only too well. Part of the delegation is currently spending a few days at the Hotel Eichingerbauer in St. Lorenz near Mondsee. Fitness training is the order of the day. In addition to the weight room, tennis sessions and group bike rides await. The "Speed West" World Cup group under coach Christoph Alster includes Ariane Rädler, Christina Ager and Nina Ortlieb.
"They motivate me"
The 28-year-old is still working on her comeback after breaking her tibia and fibula last December in St. Moritz (Sz). "I'm in the final phase," said the 28-year-old in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Ortlieb has already received medical clearance. At the moment, however, the movement pattern and jump structure are still an issue. "We're trying to do it step by step," explains the 2023 downhill runner-up, who is not taking on this process for the first time.
"I've often experienced that there are highs again after the injury. I fight for them and they motivate me too." This requires an irrepressible will to fight. This, she believes, has always been in her. "I was very ambitious from an early age."
"Time pressure manageable"
Ortlieb has coped with her many setbacks in the past, always looking ahead. The home World Championships in Saalbach 2025 were a big topic from day one after the setback. "The fact that there was no major event last season was also a great consolation for me."
The aim is to compete for a medal like in Méribel. Ortlieb wants to be back on skis in August or September. "If it doesn't happen until a month later, then so be it. The time pressure is manageable." The first races are not until December.
But she won't be rushing things on her way back. She has learned that in the past. "It's crucial that you're in top physical condition when you start skiing again. For me, it's not just about being there, but about being able to race at the front."
