Visiting the HLA champions: Everything about the Linz fairytale
Last Wednesday, HC Linz AG ended a 28-year drought and secured the eighth championship in the club's history. In our last episode of "Handball - Das Magazin" this season, presenter Martin Grasl talks to manager Uwe Schneider and player Moritz Bachmann about the tense final series, the highs and lows of this season, national team ambitions and the anticipation of the European Football Championship.
"Never experienced anything like it", pure emotion
Even before the play-offs, Linz are in eighth place after a mixed basic round. The personnel situation was different and the results were correspondingly inconsistent. With the start of the quarter-finals, the Upper Austrian squad is gradually filling up. The result: the second final in a row.
In the best-of-three series against Hard, Linz trailed 0:1 after the first away game, but then sparked a fire at home and swept aside the title contenders. "I've never experienced anything like it," enthused manager Uwe Schneider, reminiscing about the 1:1 draw. The final could not have been more dramatic. HC Linz prevailed in overtime and celebrated its first championship since 1996. "It was emotion, heart and joy," said Moritz Bachmann, describing the scenes after the final whistle. You can relive the highs and lows of the season in the video interview.
