Visiting the HLA champions: Everything about the Linz fairytale

In the best-of-three series against Hard, Linz trailed 0:1 after the first away game, but then sparked a fire at home and swept aside the title contenders. "I've never experienced anything like it," enthused manager Uwe Schneider, reminiscing about the 1:1 draw. The final could not have been more dramatic. HC Linz prevailed in overtime and celebrated its first championship since 1996. "It was emotion, heart and joy," said Moritz Bachmann, describing the scenes after the final whistle. You can relive the highs and lows of the season in the video interview.